EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0047

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $145,569.62 and $563,577.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00081487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00350155 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046354 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010264 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011676 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

