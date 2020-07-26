Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, DragonEX, BigONE and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.01905974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00197053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116796 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,123,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,401,422,037 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

