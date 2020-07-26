Everus Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39. Over the last week, Everus has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $10.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.18 or 0.05242944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015104 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,497 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

