Exosis One Day Volume Reaches $1,330.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a market cap of $30,395.62 and approximately $1,330.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,907.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.03125321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.84 or 0.02491415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00484572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00786998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00663309 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 583,883 coins and its circulating supply is 418,883 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

