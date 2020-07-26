Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $755,447.16

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $755,447.16 and $23,129.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

