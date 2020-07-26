Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $552.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.00 million and the highest is $759.00 million. Expedia Group posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 42,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 40,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,420,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,262. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.