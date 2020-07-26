Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,726. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

