Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 348,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,680. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.