Faceter Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $33.94. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $573,920.55 and approximately $168.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.18 or 0.05242944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.