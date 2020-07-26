FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $488,590.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin and HADAX. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117131 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

