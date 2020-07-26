Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $13,001.63 and approximately $14.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.14 or 0.05247698 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002745 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015235 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.