FantasyGold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $36,845.26 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.01906129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00197568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00075378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116994 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.