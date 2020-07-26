Fantom Price Reaches $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and $8.18 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01926632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00196925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116630 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,082,722,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

