FCG Advisors LLC Buys 454 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 21,835,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,226,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.