FCG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 191,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 72,561 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 427,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.