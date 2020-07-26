FCG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.62. 421,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day moving average is $507.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $33,578,065 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

