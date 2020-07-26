FCG Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

