Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.67. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 75.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 244,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.