FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of FE opened at $29.48 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
