FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,876,128 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

