FlypMe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,947.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $225,303.84 and approximately $5,947.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.01915736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00197044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00116313 BTC.

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

