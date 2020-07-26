Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $598.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $521.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.04. 912,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

