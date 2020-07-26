Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 925,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

