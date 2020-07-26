FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $10.41 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

