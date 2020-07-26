Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In other news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.