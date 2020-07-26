Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. B. Riley lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 57,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 108,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

