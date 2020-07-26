GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Hits $860,341.32

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $860,341.32 and approximately $336,176.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.05236777 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031225 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.