Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.68. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

GRMN traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,319. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

