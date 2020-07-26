Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $625.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $625.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.06 million and the lowest is $567.90 million. Garmin reported sales of $954.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after buying an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. 1,806,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

