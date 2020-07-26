Gexan 24-Hour Volume Reaches $616.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Gexan has a market capitalization of $9,882.56 and $616.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00757577 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.01582352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00151210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,906.55 or 1.00168725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00144706 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.