Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Up 39.1% Over Last Week

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $112,240.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

