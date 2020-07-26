Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,079. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $173.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

