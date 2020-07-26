GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). GlycoMimetics also reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of GLYC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.55. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,831,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 1,125,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 222.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 444,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 306,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 206,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 286.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

