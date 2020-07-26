Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives GBX 113.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.33 ($1.39).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOCO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price for the company.

In other news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £13,896 ($17,100.66).

LON:GOCO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.18). 354,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The firm has a market cap of $404.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.32). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.97.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

