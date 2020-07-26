GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $167,833.40 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 57.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market cap of $167,833.40 and $565.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000370 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

