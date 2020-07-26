GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $109.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.10 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $292.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $692.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.90 million to $749.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $795.84 million, with estimates ranging from $767.68 million to $838.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 66.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 26.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 1,824,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.46.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

