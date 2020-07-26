Gossip Coin Price Hits $0.0029 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $93,503.36 and $198.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022614 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004477 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003303 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.