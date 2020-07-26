GravityCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $673.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $167,752.46 and $673.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.01914684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00196834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00116404 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,195,254 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

