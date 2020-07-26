Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,021,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.23. 541,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

