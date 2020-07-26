GridCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $531.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.