Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.96 Million

Analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $183.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.43 million and the lowest is $152.35 million. Groupon posted sales of $532.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.29 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.95 million, with estimates ranging from $835.43 million to $954.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

GRPN traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,224.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 186.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,017,240 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 92.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 359,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,459 shares during the period.

Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

