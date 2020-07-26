Handshake Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and approximately $878,538.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,865.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.03137509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.61 or 0.02489569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00484928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00779072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00660342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014189 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 298,536,674 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

