Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,663,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

