Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock remained flat at $$29.07 during trading on Friday. 2,235,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,163. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

