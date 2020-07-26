Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $798.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post sales of $798.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $901.50 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG remained flat at $$29.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

