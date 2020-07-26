Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock remained flat at $$29.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,235,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,163. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

