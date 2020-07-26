HashCoin (HSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $127,382.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $397,386.38 and approximately $127,382.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.01 or 0.05274309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00057422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

