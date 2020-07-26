Hashgard Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 89.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.64 million and $886,301.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.18 or 0.05242944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,266,155,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.