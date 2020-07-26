Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $1.88

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00018992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,904.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.29 or 0.03132674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.79 or 0.02501702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00485538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00783860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00662250 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,060,185 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.