Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.39) and the lowest is ($4.98). Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 402.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($6.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 657,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,809. The company has a market cap of $603.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

